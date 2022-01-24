Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Absolute Software stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.63. 211,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $385.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABST shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

