ABVC BioPharma, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Lock-Up Period To End on January 31st

ABVC BioPharma’s (OTCMKTS:ABVC) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 31st. ABVC BioPharma had issued 1,100,000 shares in its IPO on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $6,875,000 based on an initial share price of $6.25. After the end of ABVC BioPharma’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:ABVC opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. ABVC BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 2,145.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABVC BioPharma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ABVC BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ABVC BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABVC BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $115,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s products pipeline include ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer (TNBC); ABV-1504 is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine; ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); ABV-1702 is to treat myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); ABV-1703 for Pancreatic Cancer; ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; ABV-2001; and ABV-2002.

