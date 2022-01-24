Abyss Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Abyss has a market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $452,107.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abyss has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

