Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Acerinox in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANIOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acerinox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €16.30 ($18.52) to €16.50 ($18.75) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 18.68%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

