Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Trading Up 28.6%

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) were up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 224,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 175,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$61.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

