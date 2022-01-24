Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 2,330 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after buying an additional 1,035,606 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TFC opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
