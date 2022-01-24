Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184,226 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after acquiring an additional 53,433 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 26.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,694,000 after acquiring an additional 377,614 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Chewy by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,573,000 after acquiring an additional 232,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chewy by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,902.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

