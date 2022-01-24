Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 836 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.74.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.