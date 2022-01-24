Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 18,442 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,442 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $48.69 on Monday. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.