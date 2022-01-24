Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 37,059 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,059 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

