Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 5,477 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 80.0% during the second quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $5,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after buying an additional 196,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS opened at $101.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

