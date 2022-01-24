Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 5,899 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

NYSE APTV opened at $140.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.08. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

