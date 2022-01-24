ACoconut Trading 29.5% Lower This Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $315,227.14 and approximately $30,261.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00029454 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

