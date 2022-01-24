Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Trading Up 12.5%

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP)’s share price was up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24.

About Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP)

LFTD Partners Inc engages in manufacture, sale and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products. Its products includes beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, caviar cones, dabs, cartridges, gummies, saucy dmnds, CBG delta-8-THC flower, disposable delta-8-THC vapes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, chocolate, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.

