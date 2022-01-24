ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price Down 14.1%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares traded down 14.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.67. 45,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 648,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. As a group, analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $38,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,377,949 shares of company stock worth $46,914,172.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the third quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

