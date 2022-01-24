Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 28,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 270,500 shares.The stock last traded at $17.41 and had previously closed at $17.93.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $50,063.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 152,956 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 403,483 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 158,993 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 352,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 104,540 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

