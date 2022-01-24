AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.56

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 1114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,370,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 977,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 844,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.