ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Trading Down 8.3%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €6.60 ($7.50) and last traded at €6.60 ($7.50). 9,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.20 ($8.18).

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.01. The firm has a market cap of $722.15 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.46.

ADLER Real Estate Company Profile (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

