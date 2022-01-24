Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.38

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.38 and last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 262991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average of $90.89.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after buying an additional 329,988 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,261,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

