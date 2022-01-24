Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Advanced Share Registry Company Profile

Advanced Share Registry Limited provides share registry and other corporate services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Share Registry Services and Property Investment. The company offers a suite of registry services, including registry maintenance, capital raisings, corporate actions, company meetings, employee share plans, shareholder communications, and in-house printing services.

