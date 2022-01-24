Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,747 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 7,060.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONE opened at $88.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

