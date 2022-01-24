Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,021 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 149.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGR opened at $66.27 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.16 and a 1-year high of $92.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

