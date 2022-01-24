Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $55.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.84 and a 12-month high of $58.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

