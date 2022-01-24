Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $116.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.88.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

