Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 10,717 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 503.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 89,687 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000.

EWG opened at $32.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

