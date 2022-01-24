Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 26,895 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $341,298,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 952.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 397,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $17.62 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

