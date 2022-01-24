Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,911 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 84,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

REET opened at $28.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

