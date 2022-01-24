Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 9,328 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Livent by 26.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

NYSE LTHM opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -243.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.