Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,349 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of BUI opened at $25.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.02. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.