Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 943.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Whiting Petroleum worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $65,492,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 57.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after buying an additional 343,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

