Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000.

AAAU opened at $18.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

