Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,763 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,014,000 after purchasing an additional 753,071 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,274,000 after purchasing an additional 669,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,872,000 after purchasing an additional 192,321 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

