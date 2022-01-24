Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 297,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

