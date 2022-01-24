Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $110.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.64. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $67.33 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The business had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

WAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

