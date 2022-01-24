Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 115,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

HMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $30.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.