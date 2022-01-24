Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $108,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Timken by 502.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $68.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00. The Timken Company has a one year low of $62.96 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

