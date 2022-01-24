Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BATS:NUSC opened at $38.26 on Monday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95.

