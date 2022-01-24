Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

CNRG opened at $78.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.45. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

