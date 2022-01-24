Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,182 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NorthWestern by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in NorthWestern by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

