Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,483,000 after acquiring an additional 138,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,119,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,691,000 after acquiring an additional 55,559 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

