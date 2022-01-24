Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,609 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,408,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $185.60 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $177.80 and a one year high of $219.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.55.

