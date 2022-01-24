Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,823 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $33.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $39.84.

