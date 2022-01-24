Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.94% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RINF opened at $29.59 on Monday. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

