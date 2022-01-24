Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Separately, upped their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AIF stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

