Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in IDACORP by 347.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA opened at $109.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.33.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

