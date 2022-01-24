Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.60

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 1683624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,402.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

