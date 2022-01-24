Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEGXF shares. raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $12.92 on Monday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

