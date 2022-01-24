Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.52.

ARE stock traded down C$0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.05. 243,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,403. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$15.58 and a one year high of C$22.28. The stock has a market cap of C$968.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$946,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$794,542.40.

Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

