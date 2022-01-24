AES (NYSE:AES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.03

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 37249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Get AES alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile (NYSE:AES)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.