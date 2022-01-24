Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 29411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $652.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Agenus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Agenus by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 258,511 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

